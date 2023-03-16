Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.41. 401,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,888 shares of company stock worth $430,333. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after buying an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

