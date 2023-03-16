The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $777.06

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.06 ($9.47) and traded as low as GBX 731.08 ($8.91). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 741 ($9.03), with a volume of 315,744 shares trading hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £694.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.38 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 776.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 764.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

