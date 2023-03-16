The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Shares of BA stock opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $177.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

