The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,780. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $233.30 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

