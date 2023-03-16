The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $76,062.84 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $90,217.74.

GAP Price Performance

GPS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,161. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. GAP’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GAP by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

