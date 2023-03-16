The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $981.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.74. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 359,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after purchasing an additional 347,688 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

