The Gym Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.37% from the company’s current price.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of GYM stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,872. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,010.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.69 ($2.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

