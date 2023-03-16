The Gym Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.37% from the company’s current price.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
Shares of GYM stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.23). The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,872. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.14 million, a PE ratio of -1,010.00, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.69 ($2.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
About The Gym Group
