The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.