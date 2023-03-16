The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $303.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

