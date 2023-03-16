The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $197,242.50 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,688. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after buying an additional 815,502 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

