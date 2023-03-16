The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 874,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

