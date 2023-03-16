The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

PEBB remained flat at GBX 106.50 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.17. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £178.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,130.00 and a beta of 1.45.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

