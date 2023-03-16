The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $134,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

