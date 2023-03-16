The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 4.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Progressive Trading Down 4.8 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.