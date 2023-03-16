The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $83,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.