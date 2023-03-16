Theta Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $31.27 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

