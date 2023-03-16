Thomas R. Flynn Purchases 9,375 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $140,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.