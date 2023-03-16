Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.