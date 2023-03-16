Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.09% of Bancorp worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Bancorp

TBBK stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $565,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.