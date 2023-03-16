Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $146.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

