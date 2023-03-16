Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 351,537 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.