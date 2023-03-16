Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

