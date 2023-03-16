Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.08% of Green Brick Partners worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

GRBK opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

