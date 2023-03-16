Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.08% of Green Brick Partners worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

About Green Brick Partners

GRBK opened at $31.29 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.