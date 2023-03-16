Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,259 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $128.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $377.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

