Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $152.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$152.60 and traded as high as C$168.07. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$167.91, with a volume of 561,243 shares.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$152.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.507617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.652 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

