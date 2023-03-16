TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TIFS traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.20 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,002,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 100.65 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.