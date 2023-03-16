TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.
TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of TIFS traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.20 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,002,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £526.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 100.65 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50).
TI Fluid Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.