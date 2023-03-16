Tigress Financial Upgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Buy

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GOLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 44,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $16,261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 146.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 719.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $7,062,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

