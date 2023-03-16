Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 19.5 %

Titan Machinery stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,212. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $723.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on TITN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 178,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

