Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Titan Machinery also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.
Titan Machinery Stock Down 19.5 %
Titan Machinery stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,212. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $723.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on TITN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
