Tompkins Financial Corp Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $622.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,988. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $595.10 and a 200-day moving average of $534.33.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

