Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.38 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $141.15. 248,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

