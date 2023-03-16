Tompkins Financial Corp Has $8.27 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

WM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.94. 225,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.