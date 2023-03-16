Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBTB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 13,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

