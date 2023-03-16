Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $467,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 218.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $2,420.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,454.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,383.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone



AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

