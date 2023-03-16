Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 887 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.49. 852,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,028. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

