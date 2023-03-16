Toncoin Price Reaches $2.46 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and $35.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00010078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032117 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021964 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00213429 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,343.97 or 0.99907828 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.45519507 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $45,862,728.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.