TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $33.97. TORM shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 162,521 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske cut TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

TORM Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TORM by 5,904.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TORM by 7,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 859,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TORM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.