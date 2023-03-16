Toroso Investments LLC Buys 10,673 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

DIS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 2,973,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,422,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.