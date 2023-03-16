TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 290,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

