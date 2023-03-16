TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 151.81 and a quick ratio of 151.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 59,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

