TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of TRTX stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 151.81 and a quick ratio of 151.81.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
