Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $264.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.62. 586,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.98 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

