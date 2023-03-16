Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.