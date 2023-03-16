TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s (TPVG) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.72.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.64%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -246.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

