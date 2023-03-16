Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Insider Acquires £14,906.70 in Stock

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Brown acquired 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.70 ($18,167.82).

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.22. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -444.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. Tritax Big Box REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.40 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,258.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

BBOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 170 ($2.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.10).

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.