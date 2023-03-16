True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUERF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 135,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

