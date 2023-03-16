True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.44. 1,041,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,710. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.16%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

