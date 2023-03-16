True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TNT.UN remained flat at C$3.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,482,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.98. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$320.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.31.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

