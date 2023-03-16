TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TrueCar to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on TrueCar to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

TRUE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Brendan L. Harrington purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 211,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,765.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

