Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 175 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day moving average of $237.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.