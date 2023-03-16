Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.15 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $287.14 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.48 and a 200 day moving average of $366.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

