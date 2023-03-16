Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 270 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

